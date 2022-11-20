Greg Dulcich start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos roll into Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders shorthanded for pass catchers. That could be a big boost to tight end Greg Dulcich’s outlook for this week, in a rare winnable game for the Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Greg Dulcich

Dulcich was a dud last week. Targeted four times against the Titans, he managed just one catch for a whole 11 yards. In the game before that, however, he caught four passes for 87 yards.

The Broncos are going to be without wideouts KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy this week, which should translate into more targets for Dulcich. He’s got a good matchup too. The Raiders have given up six touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, tied for the second most in the league.

Start or sit in Week 11?

This is a good week to get Dulcich in your fantasy football lineup.