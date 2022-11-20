Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

With the offense struggling all season, there hasn’t been a lot of fantasy football success for the Denver Broncos players. But with a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on tap for this Sunday and a handful of key injuries impacting the skill players, there’s reason to believe that this could be a good week for Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

One of the surest pass catchers in the NFL, Sutton’s production has been limited by the Broncos’ ineffective offense this year. Last week, he caught six passes for 66 yards, his best game since Week 5. This week, the Broncos will be without wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, leaving Sutton as the de facto No. 1.

The Raiders' defense is slightly worse than average against wide receivers, having given up eight touchdowns to the position and an average of 157 yards per game to opposing wide receiver groups. The last time these two teams played, back in Week 4, Sutton caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, and that was with Jeudy in the lineup.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Sutton is worth a WR2 spot in fantasy lineups this week.