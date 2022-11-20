Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their bye week with a matchup vs. the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. We break down what you should do with WR Tee Higgins for this week in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tee Higgins

Ja’Marr Chase remains out and therefore we will continue to roll out Higgins. Even when Chase was healthy, Higgins was a solid FLEX option. With Chase still out, Higgins will remain a solid WR2 play in most formats. Higgins has at least six targets in each of the past seven games. He only has three TDs on the season, so Higgins is a better option in PPR leagues. Even if you’re still playing standard, Higgins’ has a high enough ceiling in this matchup to roll out with confidence.

Start or sit in Week 11?

You’re playing Higgins.