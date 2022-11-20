 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Tee Higgins ahead of the Bengals’ Week 11 matchup against the Steelers.

Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals is tackled by Jaycee Horn of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their bye week with a matchup vs. the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. We break down what you should do with WR Tee Higgins for this week in fantasy football.

Ja’Marr Chase remains out and therefore we will continue to roll out Higgins. Even when Chase was healthy, Higgins was a solid FLEX option. With Chase still out, Higgins will remain a solid WR2 play in most formats. Higgins has at least six targets in each of the past seven games. He only has three TDs on the season, so Higgins is a better option in PPR leagues. Even if you’re still playing standard, Higgins’ has a high enough ceiling in this matchup to roll out with confidence.

Start or sit in Week 11?

You’re playing Higgins.

