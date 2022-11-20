Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals come off their bye week taking on the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. The Bengals are 5-4 and are looking to keep pace in the AFC playoff chase. We break down whether or not you should start TE Hayden Hurst in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst is an OK floor play in PPR formats. He’s seen at least four targets in five of the past six games. Hurst hasn’t caught a TD pass in four straight games, so that limits his ceiling. Hurst is likely available on the waiver wire, making him an OK streaming option if your starter is on bye. This game has a low point total, so the books don’t expect a ton of scoring. If you’re playing Hurst, don’t expect him to break the fantasy football machine. But know that he’s likely good for around 8-10 fantasy points in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 11?

If he’s your only option, you’re playing Hurst as a streamer. We’re not telling you to rush to start Hurst. You know what you’re getting.