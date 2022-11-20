Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are rested up and coming off a bye week with a matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. We’re going to take a look at the Bengals’ wide receiving core, specifically Tyler Boyd and his outlook for fantasy football in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

The Bengals remain without top WR Ja’Marr Chase, who is on injured reserve. Chase may be back soon, but for now the Bengals will operate with Tee Higgins and Boyd. So far this season, Boyd has been boom-bust. He’s scored in two of the past three games and has at least four targets in all but one game this season. Boyd has hit his ceiling with a few games of over 100 yards and a TD. The total is low, the weather is going to be cold in Pittsburgh, this isn’t the best atmosphere for scoring.

Start or sit in Week 11?

All things considered, Boyd is a decent start in deeper PPR formats as a FLEX or WR2/3. He should see a decent amount of targets and has been the big play/red zone target for QB Joe Burrow. His upside is also a plus.