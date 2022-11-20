Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett connected on 18 of his 30 passing attempts against the New Orleans Saints last week, finishing the game with 199 passing yards and no touchdowns. He did manage to add 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground. This week, Pickett and the Steelers draw the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Pickett has been starting in Pittsburgh since Week 5, though he got his first action filling in for an injured Mitchell Trubisky with a three-pick performance the week before that. For the season, he’s thrown for a total of 1,161 yards, with an abysmal two touchdowns and eight interceptions. Needless to say, it’s been a tough year for the rookie signal-caller and the Steelers.

The outlook doesn’t improve this week against the Bengals. This will be the second time this season these teams have met, and believe it or not, the Steelers eeked out an overtime win against them in the season opener. Still, don’t let that fool you into thinking Pickett belongs in your lineup this week.

Start or sit in Week 11?

The only reason to have Kenny Pickett in a fantasy football lineup this week is as a low-end second quarterback in a superflex league. Otherwise, he’s best left on the waiver wire.