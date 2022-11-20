Najee Harris start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals for Week 11 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Steelers RB Najee Harris? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris has been disappointing from a fantasy football perspective. He posted 10 total touchdowns as a rookie last season, but the Steelers RB only has two total scores in nine games this year. Still, Harris is seeing enough volume to remain in fantasy contention. He is fresh off a 20-carry, 99-yard performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Harris has also caught at least three passes in three of his last five outings.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. The lack of touchdowns is annoying, but it’s hard to find a running back that sees 20+ touches a game. Go ahead and start Harris as an RB2 in Week 11.