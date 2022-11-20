Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Steelers WR Diontae Johnson? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson has been a fantasy enigma this season. He averages nearly 10 targets per game, but that hasn’t translated to much fantasy success. Johnson has yet to find the end-zone in nine games. He has caught five or more passes in 7-of-9 outings while seeing 10+ targets in five contests. Still, Johnson averages just 10.5 fantasy points per game, which is a far cry from his 17.2 average in 2021.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Despite his inefficiencies, Johnson should still start as a solid WR2 in your fantasy lineup. He still has value in PPR leagues, and his touchdown fortune should turn sometime soon.