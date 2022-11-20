George Pickens start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Steelers WR George Pickens? Should you start or sit him in for fantasy football? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens has been up and down this season. He broke out with 102 receiving yards in Week 4 against the New York Jets, following that up with 83 receiving yards in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. However, he was held without a catch in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, so Pickens’ fantasy prospects are all over the map.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Pickens is on the fringe of start/sit territory in 12-team fantasy leagues. However, he can be started as a WR3 or FLEX option, especially if you are low on options due to bye weeks or injuries.