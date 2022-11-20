 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

George Pickens start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of George Pickens ahead of the Steelers’ Week 11 matchup against the Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens catches a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.&nbsp; Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Steelers WR George Pickens? Should you start or sit him in for fantasy football? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens has been up and down this season. He broke out with 102 receiving yards in Week 4 against the New York Jets, following that up with 83 receiving yards in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. However, he was held without a catch in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, so Pickens’ fantasy prospects are all over the map.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Pickens is on the fringe of start/sit territory in 12-team fantasy leagues. However, he can be started as a WR3 or FLEX option, especially if you are low on options due to bye weeks or injuries.

