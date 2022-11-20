Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Pat Freiermuth? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

There’s good news and bad news as it pertains to Freiermuth’s fantasy prospects. Let’s start with the good news: Freiermuth has seen seven or more targets in four of his last five games. The bad news: he only has one touchdown on the season. Still, Freiermuth is an omnipresent red-zone target due to his 6’5” frame. He’ll keep flirting with double-digit targets, which should eventually lead to some scoring chances.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. While it hasn’t been pretty for Freiermuth this season, he’s a borderline top-five tight end option for Week 11. He’ll look to build on his 5 receptions (10 targets) for 75 yards against the Bengals in Week 1.