Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

After getting hurt in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott returned to action in Week 7. He had a mild outing (12.3 fantasy points) against the Detroit Lions in that game, but things have picked up for Prescott since then. The Cowboys QB has piled up 19+ fantasy points in each of his last two games, and there’s a good chance he’ll keep that momentum against a Vikings team that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. This could be a high-scoring game between the Cowboys and Vikings. In fact, DraftKings Sportsbook has this as the third-highest over/under of the week. Prescott should find success within that, so go ahead and start him with confidence.