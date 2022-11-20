Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. What does this matchup mean for Cowboys RB Tony Pollard? How does Ezekiel Elliott’s status impact his fantasy prospects? We’ll answer those questions while offering start/sit advice below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard has been a fantasy monster in the last two weeks, posting 34 fantasy points against the Chicago Bears and 22 against the Green Bay Packers respectively. However, that was without fellow RB Ezekiel Elliott. There’s some optimism that Elliott will play in Week 11, so that could cause a slight hit to Pollard’s touches and overall fantasy production.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Even if Elliott plays, Pollard should lead the Cowboys’ backfield in touches. He’s an RB2 with legitimate RB1 upside if Dallas decides to keep feeding him based on his productivity over the last two weeks.