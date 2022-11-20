Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Cowboys WR Michael Gallup? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

The harsh truth is Gallup hasn’t done much in terms of fantasy productivity since taking the field in Week 4. The Cowboys WR has notched 7+ fantasy points in four of six games (PPR scoring), but that’s not much compared to his expectations.

Still, there’s room for optimism surrounding Gallup, as he steps into a welcoming matchup against a Vikings team that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. Will we finally see a breakout from Gallup? Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is healthy and the matchup is promising. It’s now or never for Gallup.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Gallup is firmly on the start/sit chopping block as a WR3. However, his Week 11 matchup at Minnesota is good enough to give him the starting nod while hoping for a breakout.