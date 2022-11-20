Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 of the NFL season. What does this road matchup mean for Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz is coming off a solid game in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys TE hauled in 6 catches (8 targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown. That was good for 17.4 fantasy points in PPR leagues. Schultz has caught five or more passes in three straight weeks. That’s not a coincidence, as that’s when Cowboys QB Dak Prescott made his return to the lineup. Expect Schultz and the Cowboys' offense to keep humming in a likely high-scoring matchup at Minnesota.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Schultz is playing great at the moment, and he’s a top-five tight-end option in Week 11 against the Vikings.