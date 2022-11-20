Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 of the NFL season. What does this mean for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and his fantasy prospects? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Say what you want about Cousins, but he has been solid in fantasy this season. The Vikings QB is averaging 17.92 fantasy points per game, which ranks 10th among quarterbacks. The Minnesota offense flows through him, and it helps to have strong receiving options like Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and newly acquired tight end TJ Hockenson.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. The matchup against Dallas isn’t great, but Cousins is a reliable fantasy quarterback with plenty of weapons to help his fantasy score. The Vikings QB will see enough volume to keep producing between 16 and 20 fantasy points.