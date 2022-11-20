Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 of the NFL season. Looking within that, can you trust Vikings RB Dalvin Cook in this matchup? We’ll break down his Week 11 fantasy prospects below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Cook has come through for his fantasy managers in recent games, hitting 23 or more fantasy points (PPR scoring) in three of his last five. That includes a sweet 23.6 fantasy point showing despite a tough matchup at Buffalo in Week 10. Cook has scored a touchdown in five straight games. He’s also seeing work as a pass catcher, racking up six targets in three straight outings.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Anytime Cook is healthy, he should start for your fantasy squad. That’s the case this week against the Cowboys, and the Vikings RB checks in as a top-five lift at his position for Week 11.