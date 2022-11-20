Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 11 clash on Sunday, Nov. 20. What does this mean for Vikings WR Adam Thielen and his fantasy prospects? Should you start or sit him? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen has been somewhat mediocre this season from a fantasy perspective. However, that’s relative to his high standards of previous years. Thielen is a touchdown-dependent fantasy receiver who only has two scores on the year. Still, he has seen seven or more targets in all but one game this season.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Thielen still sees enough targets to be a solid WR2 in your fantasy lineups. His baseline is around 10 fantasy points with upside for 18+ points if he scores a touchdown.