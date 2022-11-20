TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Dallas Cowboys for Week 11 of the NFL season. Looking within that, what are the fantasy prospects for Vikings TE TJ Hockenson? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football for Week 11? We’ll answer that below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE TJ Hockenson

Hockenson has played two games for the Vikings, and the early results are promising. Even though he hasn’t scored a touchdown while wearing the purple and gold, Hockenson has seen nine and 10 targets respectively in his first two games with Minnesota. He’s clearly a sizable part of the Vikings’ gameplan, and it’s only a matter of time until he catches his first touchdown as a Viking.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. You could make a strong case that Hockenson is one of the best fantasy tight ends in Week 11 — outside of Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce.