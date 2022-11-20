Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 of the NFL season. Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is listed as questionable for this game. If Elliott plays, should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott is officially questionable for Week 11’s tilt at Minnesota. However, there’s some optimism surrounding his status. We’ll wait for the official word before plugging him into fantasy lineups, so make sure you have a backup plan in case Elliott is held out. If he plays, “Zeke” makes for a fine RB2 of FLEX filler while holding legitimate touchdown upside despite sharing the backfield with fellow RB Tony Pollard.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Assuming Elliott plays (double-check the injury report), he’s a fine RB2 who has scored three touchdowns in his last two games. This game is a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, so we may not receive official word on his injury status until after the 1 p.m. ET slate started. There’s optimism he will play, but make sure you have a backup plan in case Elliott is held out.