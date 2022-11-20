Complete schedule for first day of 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar on Sunday, November 20 as 32 teams from around the world will compete for one trophy. This year marks the first time in history the tournament has been held in the winter months as the traditional window is June-July. The extreme temperatures in Qatar’s summer months were deemed too dangerous to hold the tournament, so this year’s edition is set to begin on November 20 and run through December 18.

France will look to defend their title after winning their second-ever World Cup trophy in 2018 by defeating Croatia with a 4-2 score in the final. It was a breakout performance for the 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe, who returns to his second World Cup tournament, now 23 years old, as one of the biggest stars in the world.

The action all gets started on Sunday with just one match as the host country Qatar will face off against Ecuador in Group A with kickoff set for 11 a.m. ET. Group A will play their other match with Netherlands taking on Senegal on Monday at 9 a.m. ET. This year marks the first time Qatar has ever made a World Cup appearance as they were awarded an automatic berth as the host country.

2022 World Cup schedule: Sunday, Nov. 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

Odds: Qatar +235, Draw +210, Ecuador +140