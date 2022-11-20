How to watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off on Sunday, November 20 with a match between the host country Qatar and Ecuador. It’s the only match of the day as it’s traditional for the host country to play in the tournament’s opener. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) from Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, roughly 35 miles north of the capital city of Doha.

This year marks the Qatar national team’s first-ever appearance in the World Cup, and it comes from an automatic berth that’s always awarded to the host country. Qatar and Ecuador have only met once in their history, back in 2018 for an international friendly that saw Qatar escape with a 4-3 victory at home over the Ecuadorians.

Sunday’s match can be seen on FS1 or via livestream through the Fox Sports app. Peacock will also have Spanish language streams of every match in this year’s World Cup.

Ecuador come in as the favorites to win this game priced at +140 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Qatar trails at +235 while a draw is set at +210.

Qatar vs. Ecuador

Date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Start time: 11 am ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.