Qatar vs. Ecuador picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off on Sunday as the host country Qatar meets Ecuador in the opening match. It’s the only game happening on Sunday while the other Group A match will take place on Monday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET with a broadcast on FS1, as well as streaming options on the Fox Sports App and a Spanish language stream on Peacock.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Qatar vs. Ecuador

Date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock (Spanish only)

Odds, picks & predictions

Qatar: +235

Draw: +210

Ecuador: +140

Moneyline pick: Ecuador +140

Qatar is making their first appearance at a World Cup as the host country always receives an automatic berth into the tournament. They’ve always been competitive in qualification cycles, but have never been able to break into the qualifying spots against bigger teams like South Korea and Japan. However, they come into this tournament as the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions, winning their first title back in 2019 with a 3-1 win over Japan in the final match.

Ecuador is making their fourth appearance at the World Cup, returning to the action after failing to qualify in 2018. Their best finish came in 2006 in Germany when they defied odds to finish in second place in Group A just behind the host country. The Ecuadorians lost to England in the round of 16, and failed to make it past the group stage in their one World Cup appearance since then. Led by star Enner Valencia, who spent time in the Premier League but currently plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce, the Ecuadorians will look to start their group stage off with a win.

I’m backing Ecuador here to get the win over the host country and keep a clean sheet in the process.