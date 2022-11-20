Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, November 20

With eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, there’s a strong selection of player props available for bettors to target. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyrie Irving over 24.5 points vs. Grizzlies (-120)

It’ll also be worth looking into specials surrounding Irving as he returns to action Sunday against Memphis. Whatever he says publicly, Irving likely still believes he was wrongly suspended and kept away from the game for no reason. That sets up for an all-time heater for the point guard. Throw in Ja Morant being out and Irving is primed to go off here.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Nuggets (+410)

Doncic had a triple-double in Friday’s contest against Denver and there’s no reason to suggest he won’t come close to that mark again Sunday. Doncic recording a double-double is priced at -195, so there’s a decent alternate option for those not feeling another massive all-around performance.

Anthony Davis over 11.5 rebounds vs. Spurs (-110)

If LeBron James officially returns for Sunday’s game, this number could go down a bit. Davis has topped this line in each of the last three games and has been dominant in the middle. The Spurs are on the second night of a back-to-back set and could have some tired legs. That helps Davis even more on the boards.