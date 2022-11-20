NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, November 20

We’ve got eight games Sunday, with seven on the main DFS slate. That gives us plenty of options when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets, $4,800

There’s a chance this game against the Mavericks turns into another blowout, which might turn people away from Caldwell-Pope. The guard is going to be the second scoring option for Denver Sunday, which will help overcome a non-competitive game. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 24.2 DKFP per game this season. He’s topped 25 DKFP in four of the last seven games and should have another good game here.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors, $4,600

Looney’s upside is a bit limited due to his low output offensively but he’s a consistent producer in fantasy formats. The big man is averaging 21.3 DKFP per game and gets heavy minutes, which helps at this price point. He’s scored more than 25 DKFP in four of the last six games, making him a solid value add for Sunday’s slate.

Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat, $4,300

The Heat have a ton of injuries right now, which means Jovic is likely to continue getting extended minutes. He’s averaging 22.9 DKFP over the last two games and should have another strong showing Sunday.