Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Suns on Sunday

The New York Knicks travel to Phoenix to take on the Phoenix Suns. Both of these teams have underperformed to this point in the season. The Suns have dealt with more injuries than usual, but they still haven't played well. Tipoff from Footprint Center is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Suns are set as 6-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -240 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Knicks sit at +200, while the total score is set at 226.5.

Knicks vs. Suns, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -6

The Knicks have looked bad over the past few weeks. Signing Jalen Brunson’s hasn’t fixed New York’s issues. The Knicks play selfishly and struggle defensively, which are clear signs of a disconnect from the coaching staff to the players. Coming off a tough, one-point loss I expect the Suns to bounce back and win this one handily.

Over/Under: Over 226.5

Both teams don't have issues scoring. The Suns have scored 130+ in back-to-back games and shouldn't have a problem exploiting New York’s defense. The Knicks have the ability to score as well. They’re inconsistent but if they can score 105-110 points, the over should cash handily.