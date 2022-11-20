Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Nets on Sunday

The Memphis Grizzlies travel to Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving will play in his first game back from suspension while Ja Morant is out with an ankle sprain. Tipoff from Barclays Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Nets are set as 7.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -285 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Grizzlies sit at +240, while the total score is set at 223.

Grizzlies vs. Nets, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -7.5

I don't see how the Grizzlies will be able to keep up without Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Irving gives the Nets another real scorer and playmaker and it seems the Nets are starting to get rolling. Look for a big win for Brooklyn in this one.

Over/Under: Over 223

The Nets have struggled defensively all season long. I expect them to win handily, but still allow a good amount of points. Look for the Nets to score 120+ tonight and the Grizzlies to score 105+ as well. These teams will be depending on their offenses in this game, which should help the over hit.