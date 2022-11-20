Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday evening with both teams hoping to snap out of a recent rut. The Heat have lost two straight and are once again going to be without Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler. Bam Adebayo is questionable for Miami. The Cavaliers won their last contest to snap a five-game losing streak. Cleveland is likely to be without Kevin Love for this game.

The Cavaliers are 9.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 214.5.

Heat vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +9.5

Even though Miami could be down its top three players and half its rotation, the Cavaliers have been shaky lately and needed overtime to take out the Hornets to snap a long losing run. The Heat likely aren’t going to win this game with their personnel but they are unlikely to get blown out.

Over/Under: Under 214.5

The Cavaliers are eighth in points per game but the Heat rank 21st and are down key players. Cleveland and Miami both rank in the top 10 in points allowed, so this should be a defensive slugfest. Back the under in Sunday’s contest.