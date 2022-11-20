Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Mavericks on Sunday

The Denver Nuggets will once again face off against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday. These teams played Friday, with the Mavericks registering a 127-99 win. The Nuggets are once again going to be without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as both players remain in health and safety protocols.

The Mavericks are 10-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215.5.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -10

Even if Dallas is a bit overconfident following Friday’s win, the Nuggets simply don’t have the personnel to keep this thing close. Michael Porter Jr. can heat up for Denver but he won’t have enough help with Jokic and Murray out. Luka Doncic had a triple-double Friday and should come close to another one Sunday. Take Dallas to cover this spread.

Over/Under: Over 215.5

The Mavericks shot nearly 60% from the field and just above 40% from deep in Friday’s win. That’s unlikely to happen again but Dallas should remain relatively efficient. The Nuggets are likely going to shoot better than their 42/33/72 line, so the over should still hit on this relatively low number.