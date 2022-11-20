Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The 49ers travel to Mexico City in Week 11 to face the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. San Francisco is on a two-game win streak while Arizona snapped a two-game losing streak with a win last week over the Rams.

San Francisco got some key weapons back on offense last week against the Chargers, and the offense is in generally good health heading into Monday’s game. Notably, however, we saw a slight dip in Jimmy Garoppolo’s fantasy production last weekend. Can he offer a little more upside this week against a shaky Cardinals squad?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Prior to the 49ers’ Week 9 bye, Garoppolo had scored between 16.32 and 18.02 fantasy points each week. Last week, he had 15.9 points. It’s not a big drop, but with his limited ceiling, any decrease in his floor is worth noting. Of course, a second straight week of having all his offensive weapons, and facing a shakier pass defense, could open the door for a bump in that floor.

The Cardinals currently rank 19th in pass defense efficiency but have also given up the sixth most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. They’re going to have most of their secondary available, although safety Budda Baker is still dealing with an ankle injury and Byron Murphy missed last week’s game with a back injury.

Start or sit in Week 11?

He remains a two-QB and a superflex option. He’s so consistently in his range, it’s all solid floor and no upside.