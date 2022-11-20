Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The 49ers welcomed back running back Elijah Mitchell and several other players on offense last week against the Chargers, and now head down to Mexico City to face the Cardinals in Week 11. Mitchell’s return from injured reserve came after the team added Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL trade deadline and then dealt away Jeff Wilson. It was unclear what Mitchell’s role would be, but we got some early clarity as he led the team with 18 rushes for 89 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

McCaffrey remains a clear playmaker on offense, but the team has a lot of options as they work him, Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, and others together into the offense. Mitchell provides a more work-horse back option while McCaffrey and Samuel are flexible playmakers who can move all around the field.

The goal is to be as healthy as possible when the playoffs arrive, so we shouldn’t expect to see McCaffrey getting more than 20-25 touches per game. There’s enough weapons that neither he nor Mitchell should see more than that total. It can theoretically lower fantasy ceilings for both players, but there’s still enough upside to justify working both into your lineups.

The Cardinals rank 20th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Mitchell isn’t a high-ceiling guy, but he’s likely to see a steady workload that offers some modest volume upside as a flex.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start him in your flex position.