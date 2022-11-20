Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The 49ers welcomed back Deebo Samuel and other players last week in their 22-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. This week, Samuel will be back for the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cardinals.

It’s been a slow few weeks for Samuel, but might he start to get back on track for fantasy managers that invested a high pick in him?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel sat out Week 8 due to a hamstring injury and then returned after the team’s Week 9 bye. Against the Chargers, Samuel had two receptions for 24 yards and four carries for 27 yards. Three weeks prior against the Chiefs he had five receptions for 42 yards and a single two-yard rush before injuring his hamstring. Before that, though, he’d scored in double digits every week in PPR leagues, with a low of 11.2 in Week 5 and a high of 23.7 in Week 4.

It’s been an up-and-down year for Samuel from a fantasy perspective. The 49ers' offense will be playing its second straight week with all of its playmakers available, so we are still learning what this offense looks like with such a loaded roster. Deebo should see his share of touches, but his fantasy line could turn into a bit of a roller-coaster on any given week.

The Cardinals rank 13th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers and 20th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. It’s not a bad defense, but it’s a shaky one. There’s some upside, but there’s going to remain concern about how the targets and rushing attempts are split between the many playmakers on the 49ers offense.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Deebo is a solid flex play but for the time being his upside is in the WR2 range. You need to keep him in your lineups given his upside, but lower expectations for now.