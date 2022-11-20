Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The 49ers travel to Mexico City this weekend to face an inconsistent Cardinals squad on Week 11 Monday Night Football. The 49ers are coming off a 22-16 win over the Chargers in Week 10 in which they welcomed back all of their key offensive weapons. Christian McCaffrey was the high-scoring fantasy football performer, but Brandon Aiyuk showed another steady performance that suggests he is coming into his own as a solid contributor.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk caught six receptions for 84 yards and had a fumble, giving him 12.4 fantasy points on the day. It was not a huge performance, but it was his fourth straight week of at least six receptions and more than 80 receiving yards. After an up-and-down first five weeks, he’s become the 49ers' most consistent wide receiver. Deebo Samuel remains a threat as a receiver with the added benefit of some rushing work, but right now, Aiyuk is the more consistent fantasy option.

The 49ers face a Cardinals defense that ranks 13th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, but 27th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. There is a lot of scoring to be had from 49ers' skill position players in this matchup. It’s just a question of who gets the ball. Samuel has scored in single digits in fantasy points his past two games, and while a bounce back is likely coming, Aiyuk remains the safer fantasy play right now.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start Aiyuk as a low-end WR2 with some upside.