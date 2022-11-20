George Kittle start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers head on the road for an international trip this weekend, facing the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The 49ers have gotten back a host of offensive weapons in recent weeks and hope that tight end George Kittle can find his spot in the passing game moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle has struggled to consistently produce fantasy numbers. After missing the first two weeks due to injury, he averaged 6.3 fantasy points per game from Week 3 through Week 5. He then found his stride in Weeks 6-8, averaging 17 fantasy points per game during that stretch. Coming out of a Week 9 bye, he finished with a single 21-yard reception against the Chargers in Week 10.

The 49ers have a host of weapons for Jimmy Garoppolo to target in the passing game, but this Cardinals game offers some upside for Kittle. The Cardinals rank dead last in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, giving up an average of 19.8 points per game to tight ends. Kittle currently ranks seventh in fantasy points scored per game even after a 3.1-point effort last week.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start Kittle in all formats.