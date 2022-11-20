Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Kyler Murray is questionable for his Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers after missing Week 10 with a hamstring injury. If he’s able to play, here is a look at whether he should be in your fantasy starting lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Murray has been a sporadic fantasy performer this season, but his ability to make plays with his legs has continued to make him a threat. In addition to passing for 241 yards per game, he has added 40 yards per game on the ground. He threw for just seven touchdowns in his first seven games but has thrown five in his last two contests. While a lingering hamstring injury could affect his value as a runner, Murray is trending in the right direction as a passer.

Unfortunately for the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers are T-5th in the NFL with 29.0 sacks this season, so if Murray isn’t able to extend plays, his passing effectiveness could be diminished as well. While Murray is trending toward being a valuable passer, Week 11 may not be the week to depend on him.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Murray should sit in season-long fantasy as long as you have a capable backup. In DFS, he should also sit because his price tag is likely to be far too high given the question marks surrounding his injury and his ability to break contain against a stout 49ers defense.