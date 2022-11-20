James Conner start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

James Conner’s status as an elite fantasy performer in 2021 had not transferred into 2022 until Week 10. Even if Kyler Murray is back this week against the San Francisco 49ers, could Conner’s stock continue to rise, earning him a spot in your Week 11 fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner’s 18 touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals ranked third in the NFL in 2021, but he had just one touchdown through six games this season. With Murray out with a hamstring injury in Week 10, though, he added two more touchdowns, going for 69 yards on 21 carries and adding three catches for 17 yards in the passing game. Conner’s fantasy stock is undoubtedly on the rise with the team releasing Eno Benjamin, and with Murray working his way back from injury.

Working against Conner is the fact the 49ers allow the NFL’s fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They’re going to make Arizona throw the football and try to wreak havoc in the backfield with their plethora of pass rushers. Nonetheless, the tempo may dictate that Conner gets another 15 or so carries, which will make him a valuable fantasy piece if some of those come in the red zone.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Conner should start in season-long fantasy, but sit in DFS. His yard-per-carry average is unlikely to be gaudy, but he has a high chance of once again finding the end zone, making him worthy of a start in season-long fantasy. There are likely a few backs with higher floors available in DFS, though.