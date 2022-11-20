Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Rondale Moore is finally starting to look like the electric playmaker the Arizona Cardinals thought they were getting when they drafted the Purdue Boilermakers star No. 49 overall in 2021. Should he be in your starting fantasy lineup in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Moore was one of college football’s most electrifying receivers at Purdue, but that had not translated into production in the NFL until lately. Over his last three starts, Moore has averaged 10.3 targets, eight catches, and 85 yards per game. He is being depended upon more in Arizona’s offense and is finally a legitimate fantasy weapon.

While Arizona may try to establish tempo early against the 49ers, they’re going to have to be effective in the passing game to win. The bulk of targets should be going to DeAndre Hopkins and Moore. It’s reasonable to expect Moore to get double-digit targets again, putting him in line for another productive fantasy day.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Moore should start in season-long fantasy and DFS. His emergence has largely flown under the radar, so you can get him at a good price in DFS that will allow you to target superstars at other positions.