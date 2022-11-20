Trey McBride start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Trey McBride has big shoes to fill following Zach Ertz’s season-ending knee injury. Will he be able to approach Ertz’s production or will Kyler Murray funnel targets to other playmakers? Here is a look at McBride’s Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and whether you should start him in season-long or DFS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Trey McBride

McBride has been a relative afterthought in the Arizona Cardinals offense as Zach Ertz’s backup, but with Ertz now out for the season, he will take on a much bigger role. Clearly, Arizona thought he could do just that, evidenced by the fact they drafted him No. 55 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. But with such limited data available on him, it’s hard to make a fantasy call right now. He caught just one pass for seven yards in Week 10 and has just four catches for 31 yards this season.

San Francisco allows the seventh-least fantasy points per game (9.0) to opposing tight ends, so McBride is unlikely to be done any favors in this matchup. Especially with Rondale Moore breaking out, it’s unlikely McBride will garner more than a few targets in Week 11.

Start or sit in Week 11?

McBride should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. We simply don’t know what fantasy value McBride has right now due to his small sample size. If last week is any indication, though, one catch while playing 91 percent of the team’s offensive snaps is not a good sign.