Stefon Diggs quiet in first half in Week 11 vs. Browns

Update: Diggs got on the board with a touchdown right before the end of the half. We’ll see if that’s what wakes this offense up for the rest of the game.

The Buffalo Bills are struggling in their Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and so is star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. So far in the first half, the All-Pro wideout hasn’t registered a single target as the team finds themselves in a dogfight at Ford Field.

The vibes are definitely off for the Bills this afternoon as they were forced to relocate this game to Ford Field in Detroit due to a monster snowstorm back home in Buffalo this week. One would figure a domed stadium would play into the favor of a powerful offense that features the likes of Diggs and Josh Allen, but that has not been the case so far. Of course, the team is just a week removed from that wild 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings, a game where Diggs hauled in 12 targets for 128 yards.

We’ll see if the dynamic weapon can get going in the second half.