Jalen Hurts shut out of end zone in first half in Week 11 vs. Colts

Update: Hurts was stripped for a fumble in the opening minute of the second half. Not good for the young QB.

The Philadelphia Eagles currently find themselves trailing 10-3 at halftime of their Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this afternoon and that means thatquarterback Jalen Hurts has obviously been shut out of the end zone.

The dynamic quarterback has played well for all intents and purposes, going 10-14 through the air for 111 yards and taking seven carries for 35 yards on the ground. However, he has struggled to get the team into scoring position as three of four actual drives in the first half has ended in punts. It’s a rare sight to see this offense struggle to put points on the board this season, especially with Hurts coming into his own as a passer and a runner. It also jarring to see the Colts suddenly come to life for a second week in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

We’ll see if Hurts and the offense can convert some of these drives into touchdowns in the second half.