Josh Allen, Bills offense cold despite being in dome in Week 11 vs. Browns

Update halftime — The Bills got a TD with Allen to Diggs before halftime. That was the wide receivers first target of the day. So things are trending up going into the locker room for any Allen-Diggs stacks at least. We’ll see if this sparks the Bills’ offense overall. It’ll take a lot to have this game really pop.

While Buffalo is buried in snow, the Bills appear to have brought some of that cold inside the dome in Detroit. The Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game was moved to Ford Field due to massive amounts of snow at home. One would have expected that to be a boost for QB Josh Allen and the offense. Instead, it’s been the inverse. Allen is struggling and not producing much for fantasy football so far in the first half. We’ll be monitoring his performance the rest of Week 11.

Allen has one rush for two yards and a few completions for under 50 yards with no TDs through a quarter-plus vs. the Browns. At this rate, he’ll need to really start to pick things up in order to come through for your fantasy football team. Because of this, WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis aren’t performing and if you had Dawson Knox, you’ll likely need a TD to get value there. We’re about halfway through the second quarter and the Bills offense doesn’t even have 50 total yards.

One has to wonder if that elbow is bothering Allen. He threw a couple of bad picks last week in the stunning loss to the Vikings in OT. Overall, Allen hasn’t been making strong decisions and has dropped in the NFL MVP race. Buffalo appeared to be a world-ender in the AFC and on track to make a deep playoff run. The way the team is performing now, you’d be happy if they give the Kansas City Chiefs a game in the playoffs. There’s still time for the Bills to figure things out. Both in this game and moving forward.

It’s ironic the point total shot down because of the snow, shot back up after the game was moved, and now looking like the UNDER was the way to go early on. Even if the Bills can tie it before halftime, that’s only to 20 points and on track to hit the under, which shot up to over 50 before the game.