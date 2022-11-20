Lamar Jackson struggling against Panthers in first half of Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens entered Week 11 as a massive favorite over the Carolina Panthers. Through the first half, that hasn’t really come to fruition for Lamar Jackson and Co. The Ravens are up 3-0 at halftime. Jackson is clearly showing some rust coming off the bye week with 120 yards passing and an INT. He’s got 27 yards on the ground on five rushes, but that’s it. He’s going to need a massive second half to give us anything back in fantasy football.

WR Demarcus Robinson is having a solid game if you started him. He’s up to six catches for 87 yards. Everyone else on the Ravens offense hasn’t been as fortunate. TE Mark Andrews was dealing with an injury heading into Week 11 and is active. He’s got three catches for 26 yards through the first half. With Gus Edwards out, Kenyan Drake was expected to have an impact again after rushing for two TDs in Week 9 vs. the Saints. Drake has negative yards at halftime. Luckily he has a catch for two yards, so if you have him in PPR, that’s not in the red entirely.