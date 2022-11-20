David Njoku start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

On the shelf since Week 7, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is poised to return this week. He’s officially questionable on the weekly injury report but gave the media assurances that he was good to go on Friday this week. If so, that means fantasy football managers have a solid option for their lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Through seven games this season, Njoku has accumulated 418 yards and a touchdown on 34 catches. He’s on pace for career highs in both catches and yardage. As the Browns’ No. 2 pass-catching option behind wideout Amari Cooper.

He’s got a good matchup this week against the Buffalo Bills, a team that’s giving up a healthy amount of receptions to opposing tight ends. Plus, the Browns figure to be chasing points in this one too.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Njoku is worth a start as a TE1 this week. Double-check the news Sunday morning to make sure that he’s going to be active, but he should be safe.