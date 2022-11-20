Mark Andrews injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews could retake the field this week. Andrews has been dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of action entirely in Week 9, and with last week’s bye, he’s been able to work his way back. After limited work at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Andrews was a full participant on Friday. The team officially listed him as questionable, and head coach John Harbaugh said that Andrews will be a game-time decision.

The Ravens host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

You’ll still need to follow the news Sunday morning before making any final fantasy football lineup decisions, but Andrews is certainly trending in the right direction to rejoin his team this week. Prior to his injury, Andrews had 488 yards and five touchdowns through eight games this season. It’s a slightly slower pace on yardage than he had last season, but he’s still one of the top tight ends available, capable of a huge game on any given Sunday.

If Andrews can’t suit up this week, look for Isaiah Likely to handle the top job.