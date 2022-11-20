Lamar Jackson injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Sitting out the final practice of the week is always an uncomfortable spot for players and fantasy football managers alike. However, it appears that a missed practice to end the week won’t keep Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the sideline this Sunday. Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, and he’s listed as questionable on the injury report. However, the Ravens said that Jackson would start.

The Ravens host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

That’s certainly good news for the Ravens, who might also have tight end Mark Andrews back in action this week. Jackson threw for 133 yards and a single touchdown in his last outing, back in Week 9 against a tough Saints defense. He had 82 yards on the ground in that one too.

Baltimore’s backup quarterback is Tyler Huntley. But it’s looking safe to start Jackson this week in what should be a favorable matchup.