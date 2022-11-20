Kyler Murray injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is close to returning after sitting out last week’s game, but we may not get official word on his status until closer to game time on Monday night.

Murray is recovering from a hamstring injury. He was listed as a limited participant in practice this week, and ended up with a questionable designation on the official injury report. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Murray would be a game-time decision.

The Cardinals play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night this week.

Fantasy football implications

Game-time decisions are hard enough to manage for fantasy football lineups, and a Monday game makes it especially tough for Murray. He’s averaging 241 passing yards per game this season, and has 12 touchdown to six interceptions. Murray’s picked up another 359 yards and two scores on the ground.

If he can’t play, the Cardinals will turn to Colt McCoy again this week. McCoy completed 36 of 37 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown last week against the Rams.