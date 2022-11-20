Gus Edwards injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Gus Edwards hasn’t seen the field much this season, but the Baltimore Ravens are hoping that the running back can be back in action soon for the stretch run. Edwards had only been back for two games from the torn ACL that kept him off the field all of last season too, before a hamstring strain sidelined him again. He missed Week 9 and had last week’s bye to recover. This week, Edwards is officially listed as questionable. It’s going to come down to a game-time decision whether or not he plays this week.

The Ravens play the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The Ravens got Edwards right back into the mix when he resumed playing in Week 7. He had 16 carries that week for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In Week 8, he had another 11 carries 65 yards.

If Edwards can’t play this week, Kenyan Drake would be the starter for Baltimore. In Week 9, Drake had an impressive outing with 93 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns.