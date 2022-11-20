David Njoku injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

It looks like Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku will play this week. He suffered a high ankle sprain back in Week 7 that could have sidelined him for more than a month. Njoku practiced in a limited role for all three sessions this week. The team officially listed him as questionable, but he declared himself ready to play this week. You’ll still want to double check the news on Sunday morning to make sure he’s active.

The Browns play the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. That game’s going to be indoors in Detroit after a monster snowstorm in Buffalo forced the NFL to relocate the Week 11 matchup.

Fantasy football implications

Mysteriously hidden in the Browns lineup over the last five years, Njoku has finally emerged as one of the top tight ends in the league this season. The Browns’ No. 2 option in the passing game, he’s averaging nearly five catches and 60 yards per game so far this season.

Without Njoku, the Browns have leaned on Harrison Bryant, who caught three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown last week against Miami.