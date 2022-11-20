Ezekiel Elliott injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Despite a positive prognosis from team owner and amateur medical expert Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not suit up for last week’s game. However, this week’s optimism about Elliott’s status seems to be justified. He was able to get in limited work for all three practices this week, and he’s listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Jones has again said that Elliott will play this week, and that seems to be the feeling among those who follow the team too. The Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

That’s good news for the Cowboys, but it will make fantasy football lineup decisions a little tougher. With the backfield to himself, Tony Pollard ripped it up for the Cowboys, picking up 115 yards and a touchdown last week against the Packers. When Elliott is out, Pollard is a clear RB1. When they’re both playing, each still has some value as an upside RB2. If Elliott is back at full health, or close to it, he’ll get the start, splitting the load with Pollard.