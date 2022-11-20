Keenan Allen injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Wondering whether or not Keenan Allen is going to play has been a weekly exercise for fantasy football managers. But it looks like this really could be the week the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver gets back into action. Out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, save for a brief return in Week 7, Allen got in a full practice on Friday after two limited sessions prior to that. He is officially questionable.

We may have to wait until Sunday to know for sure whether or not Allen will play, but he’s certainly trending in the right direction.

Fantasy football implications

The Chargers could really use Allen this week with a Sunday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on tap. He might not even be the only injured receiver returning this week as Mike Williams is also questionable for the Chargers.

If Allen and Williams are both back in action, DeAndre Carter and Josh Palmer won’t have much fantasy appeal this week.