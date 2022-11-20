Davante Adams injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Davante Adams turned up on the injury report this week with an abdominal issue. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was limited in practice all week long and ended up with a questionable designation on the official injury report. His status is concerning, but the fact that he was able to practice is at least a good sign.

The Raiders play the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, and you should definitely keep an eye on the news that day to confirm Adams’ status.

Fantasy football implications

Adams has been the lone bright spot for a hugely disappointing Raiders team this season. He’s got 784 yards and eight touchdowns on 57 catches so far this year, and he’s been on an especially productive streak lately. Over his last two games, Adams has 19 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

If Adams can’t go, Mack Hollins could be in for a solid outing, along with tight end Foster Moreau, who’s filling in for an injured Darren Waller.